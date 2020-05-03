Allen Jay Scholten died at dawn March 21, 2020 in AZ, after struggling with recent health complications. He was born in Graafschap, MI, the youngest child of Alfred and Jeanette Scholten, who both died when he was 5 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Ruth (Jan) Osterop, Justin (Joyce B) Scholten, Eugene (Joyce M) Scholten all of Holland.
He is survived by his wife Carole VanderBroek-Scholten of Holland; children: Amy (Bill) Mahaney of Edwardsburg, MI, and Tom (Jess) Scholten of Naperville, IL; grandsons: Sean, Ryan, Evan Mahaney, and many nieces and nephews; also, by oldest brother Leon (Adrianna) Scholten of Holland, and sister Bea Scholten of Fla.
Al graduated from HCHS; certified in all areas of automotive tech training, but began hands on learning with neighbor's farm tractors and equipment at 10 years old; he drove for Big Dutchman in the days of truck convoys; he worked big equipment putting in gas pipeline all over W. MI; then settled as a mechanic at TerHaar Venhuizen dealership, now Crown Motors in Holland.
He was sought after far and wide for his exceptional automotive knowledge, which he enjoyed sharing with all. Though he wasn't one to preach of his Faith, he lived by the Ten Commandments and Golden Rule-always doing for others. He could fix anything, and was glad to do it!
Al is dearly remembered by his children as a truly great father-patient, kind, even mischievous. His grease-stained hands were as common as his sense of humor. He could often be found at his garage working on someone's car or sitting on his bench listening to birds and watching the wildlife. He was a strong, honest, hardworking man-an example to all and missed by so many.
A memorial service will be held later in July when family and friends can gather to celebrate his life. Memorials in his honor would be welcomed to: The Gilmore Car Museum or Billy Graham Ministries.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2020.