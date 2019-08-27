Home

Allen Walters Obituary
Allen D. Walters, age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Esther (Van Haitsma) and his children Mike and Julie, Curt and Sue, and Rick and Raeanne, and grandchildren Rachel and Ben Newhouse, Daniel, Sarah, Marissa, Maleah, Kendra and Jaymes Gontjes, Nathan, Ryan, Karis. Also surviving are his siblings Donna and Harry Van Munster and Glenn Walters and in-laws Al and Jan Van Haitsma, Marilyn and Vern Boersen, John and Rose Van Haitsma and Sharon and Randy Bytwerk. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Groenevelt and infant grand-daughter Rebecca Walters. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at BASF as an environmental engineer for many years. Al was an active member of Bethel Church in Zeeland as an elder, deacon, cadet counselor, and Sunday School teacher. He was also involved in Community Bible Study and the Holland Amateur Radio Club.
A service to honor the faith and life of Allen D. Walters will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 541 East Main Ave., Zeeland MI 49464. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Private interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethel CRC.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
