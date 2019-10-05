|
|
Allyn "Al" Engelsman, age 63, of Oakland, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy; his son George and Stacy Engelsman and his grandsons Grady and Mason; siblings: Alnora and Erwin Mast, Hildreth and Henry Van Dyken, Jerald and Carole Engelsman, Janice Loew, Glenn Engelsman, Carol and Jim Timmer; mother-in-law Annabelle Lubbers; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sharon Engelsman, Tom and Nanette Lubbers, Sally and Dave Hutta, Bill and Lori Lubbers and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Al was a graduate of Hamilton High School, he worked at Ron Meyer and Associates for over 30 years. Al was a lifelong member of Oakland Christian Reformed Church. He was an avid squirrel hunter and fisherman and enjoyed time spent with his family at his cabin in the U.P.
Visitation will be 2-6 Sunday, October 6, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Oakland Christian Reformed Church, 4452 38th Street, Hamilton with Rev. Vern Swieringa officiating. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to The Arc of Allegan County, 219 Hubbard St. Allegan, MI 49010. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019