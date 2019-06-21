Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Beechwood Church
895 Ottawa Beach Road
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma TenBroeke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma TenBroeke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma TenBroeke Obituary
Alma M. TenBroeke, age 87, of Holland died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Alma was a member of Beechwood Church. She volunteered for the cardiac rehab at Holland Hospital for many years. Alma was very quick-witted and a people person. She enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states, but Shipshewana was her favorite destination.
She was preceded in death her parents William and Olga Hopper, her first husband John Borchers, brothers Paul and his wife Nellie Hopper, Frank and his wife Joanne Hopper and Dick Hopper.
She is survived by her husband Melvin and children: John and Lucy Borchers of Germantown, OH and Randy and Annie Borchers of Arlington, TX; step-daughters: Lori and Ron Walters of Zeeland, Jodi TenBroeke of Grand Rapids, Sherri Mokma of Holland and Vicki and Terry Hulsman of Overisel; 11 Grandchildren; 8 Great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Lavern Hopper of TX; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. Reverend Marlin Vis will be officiating. Burial will be in Dayton National cemetery in Ohio.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia Foundation or a . Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now