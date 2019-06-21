|
Alma M. TenBroeke, age 87, of Holland died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Alma was a member of Beechwood Church. She volunteered for the cardiac rehab at Holland Hospital for many years. Alma was very quick-witted and a people person. She enjoyed traveling, visiting 48 states, but Shipshewana was her favorite destination.
She was preceded in death her parents William and Olga Hopper, her first husband John Borchers, brothers Paul and his wife Nellie Hopper, Frank and his wife Joanne Hopper and Dick Hopper.
She is survived by her husband Melvin and children: John and Lucy Borchers of Germantown, OH and Randy and Annie Borchers of Arlington, TX; step-daughters: Lori and Ron Walters of Zeeland, Jodi TenBroeke of Grand Rapids, Sherri Mokma of Holland and Vicki and Terry Hulsman of Overisel; 11 Grandchildren; 8 Great grandchildren; sister-in-law: Lavern Hopper of TX; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. Reverend Marlin Vis will be officiating. Burial will be in Dayton National cemetery in Ohio.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia Foundation or a . Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 21, 2019