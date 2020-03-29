|
|
Almira "Mike" Huizenga, age 93 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, March 27, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Sherri Steigenga, Bruce and Linda Huizenga, Keith and Deb Huizenga, Philip and Dawn Huizenga, Mark Huizenga and Steve and Dee Huizenga; grandchildren: Steve Steigenga, Jeff & Ruthanne Huizenga, Ryan & Danica Huizenga, Tim Huizenga, Angela & Chris Gould,
Dan & Ciara Huizenga, Derrick & Lisa Huizenga, Andy & Jessica Huizenga,
Greg & Amanda Huizenga, Brad & Britany Huizenga, Kristin & Brian Brookens, Kelsey & Chase Tomcala, Matthew Huizenga and Aaron Huizenga; 22 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Grace Dozeman, Joyce Dozeman, Margaret and Jerry Sytsma and Dr. William and Judy Huizenga.
Almira was preceded in death by her husband Harvey in 1998 and her son Scott Huizenga in 1986. She was a member of North Street Christian Reformed Church. Almira played the organ for many years at Haven Christian Reformed, North Street Christian Reformed, Vriesland Reformed and Community Reformed. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for her family. Almira also passionately studied the Bible, loved gardening, picking strawberries and making preserves.
Private services will be held. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Mission India or the Moody Bible Institute. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020