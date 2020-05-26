Dear Mary, Rick, Karen, Dawn, and family. Liz and I send our most sincere condolences to you all. Alvern was a very special mentor for me in the barn. His love and devotion to his family (that included his cows) was a hallmark of this gentleman. It was a delight for me to visit the Poest Dairy farm and to be entrusted with the exceptional animals there. Vern was the definition of a Godly steward of His creation! His legacy is amazing and foundational for you all.

Bob & Liz Vlietstra

Family Friend