Alvin Dozeman, age 94, of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Alvin was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. He was employed by his father at Dozeman Refrigeration for 20 years, and also at PAR Molds, Inc. for 20 years. Alvin served in the US Navy during WWII and was involved in AMBUCS and enjoyed baseball, slow-pitch softball and golf.
Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dozeman in 2015 and is survived by his sons, Arlyn (Sherri) Dozeman of Colorado, Kendall Dozeman of Grandville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Pretekin, Angela Dozeman, Kyle Dozeman, Michael (Lisa) Dozeman, Katlin Dozeman; great grandchildren, Evie Dozeman, Peyton Dozeman, Bryson Dozeman, Graham Pretekin, Lena Pretekin.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew and Back to God Hour. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.