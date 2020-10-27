1/
Alvin Dozeman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Dozeman, age 94, of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Alvin was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. He was employed by his father at Dozeman Refrigeration for 20 years, and also at PAR Molds, Inc. for 20 years. Alvin served in the US Navy during WWII and was involved in AMBUCS and enjoyed baseball, slow-pitch softball and golf.
Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Dozeman in 2015 and is survived by his sons, Arlyn (Sherri) Dozeman of Colorado, Kendall Dozeman of Grandville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Pretekin, Angela Dozeman, Kyle Dozeman, Michael (Lisa) Dozeman, Katlin Dozeman; great grandchildren, Evie Dozeman, Peyton Dozeman, Bryson Dozeman, Graham Pretekin, Lena Pretekin.
Private family services are planned. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew and Back to God Hour. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved