Alvin John Jager, 81, died in Christ Friday, August 16.
Alvin was a lifelong member of East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a custodian in retirement, volunteered with Kids Hope, and participated in numerous disaster relief trips. Alvin served the US Army 1956-58. He worked as an electrician at Thermotron, Inc., for 40 years. Alvin is lovingly remembered for his love of God, family, the outdoors, and a good day's work. Alvin is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara Anne (Van Dam); his five children, Phil (Nancy), Paul (Pattie), Carolyn (Todd) DeKryger; Linda (Kurt) Weaver, and Sue (Paul) Rozeboom; twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Alvin is also survived by a sister, Hermina Jacobs, and a brother, John (Mary) Jager, and an in-law, Jason Walters; he is predeceased by two sisters, Joyce Brouwer and Rosella Walters, and brother, Donald; he is survived by in-laws Karen (Ken) Michmerhuizen, Russ (Connie) VanDam, and Jan DeBoer; he is predeceased by in-law Rosemary Van Haitsma.
Visitation will be at East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, A-3815 56th St. Holland, Tuesday, August 20, 4:00-7:00. The funeral will be at East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with interment at East Saugatuck Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Holland Christian Schools or World Renew.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019