Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church
A-3815 56th St.
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church
A-3815 56th St.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Jager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Jager


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Jager Obituary
Alvin John Jager, 81, died in Christ Friday, August 16.
Alvin was a lifelong member of East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a custodian in retirement, volunteered with Kids Hope, and participated in numerous disaster relief trips. Alvin served the US Army 1956-58. He worked as an electrician at Thermotron, Inc., for 40 years. Alvin is lovingly remembered for his love of God, family, the outdoors, and a good day's work. Alvin is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara Anne (Van Dam); his five children, Phil (Nancy), Paul (Pattie), Carolyn (Todd) DeKryger; Linda (Kurt) Weaver, and Sue (Paul) Rozeboom; twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Alvin is also survived by a sister, Hermina Jacobs, and a brother, John (Mary) Jager, and an in-law, Jason Walters; he is predeceased by two sisters, Joyce Brouwer and Rosella Walters, and brother, Donald; he is survived by in-laws Karen (Ken) Michmerhuizen, Russ (Connie) VanDam, and Jan DeBoer; he is predeceased by in-law Rosemary Van Haitsma.
Visitation will be at East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church, A-3815 56th St. Holland, Tuesday, August 20, 4:00-7:00. The funeral will be at East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with interment at East Saugatuck Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Holland Christian Schools or World Renew.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now