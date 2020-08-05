2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" Alvin H. VanDenBrink of Fennville, Michigan, went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior at the age of 95 on August 4, 2020 at American House in Jenison.Alvin was born August 17, 1924 to the late Henry and Alice (VanKampen) VandenBrink in Holland, Michigan. He has been reunited with his parents, two infant sisters, a toddler brother, his son-in-law Allen Sal (2007), daughter Kathie V Meek (2010) and son Warren VanDenBrink (2014) and many relatives, friends and neighbors.Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years Hermina Betty (Vork), children Millie Vanden Brink of Lansing, Lois (Mark) Corsaut of Caledonia, Jan (Jerad) Syswerda of Alto, Jerry (Marcia) VanDenBrink of Delton, daughter-in-law Diana VanDenBrink of Wayland, and son-in-law Tom (Giovanna) Meek of Presque Isle, twelve grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren, his brother Laverne VandenBrink and sister-in-law Marjorie Vork. Alvin is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special neighbors and friends.The family would like to express their thanks for the compassionate and caring staff of American House Cottonwood Manor and Spectrum Hospice.A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Outdoor Amphitheater of Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road, Douglas, 49408. Visitation 6-8, Friday, Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th, Holland 49423.In lieu of flowers, donations to Spectrum Health Hospice or Christian Neighbors.