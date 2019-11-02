Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church
3562 136th Ave
Hamilton, MI
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church
3562 136th Ave
Hamilton, MI
Alvin Yates


1943 - 2019
Alvin Yates Obituary
Reverend Alvin Yates, age 76 of Hamilton, faithful servant of God passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Eileen; his children: Angela Vandewarker (Jim), Andrew Yates (April), Anthony Yates, Justin Yates; grandchildren: Jessica Vandewarker, Joshua and Sarah Vandewarker, Jacob Yates, Austin Yates, Madison Yates, London Yates, Memphis Yates, Jackson Yates, Laura Yates and Katie Yates; great granddaughter Abby Yates; daughter-in-law Kristin Yates; sister and brother-in-law Virginia and George Lohman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: John and Esther Coffey, Russ and Barb Coffey, Sherrill and Matt Miller, Judy and Jody Boyles and many nieces and nephews.
Al served as assistant pastor at Lennon Wesleyan Church, Lennon, MI, Pastor at Lowell Wesleyan Church (now Impact Church), Lowell, MI, Butternut Wesleyan Church, Holland, MI and Grace Wesleyan Church in Hastings, MI from where he retired.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland and on Monday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. at Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church, 3562 136th Ave, Hamilton, MI 49419. Interment will be in Salem Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Mission. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019
