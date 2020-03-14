|
Our beautiful Mandy was reunited with her mother and found her peace on February 18,2020.
Mary Amanda (Mandy) was born to James F and Margaret (Peggy Svetich) Warsaw on May 1, 1974 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mandy graduated from St Thomas Catholic School in Elkhart, IN and Western High School in Kokomo, IN, earning numerous awards for her academic and athletic achievements. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications and Marketing from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Most recently, her deep connection to others was fostered in her profession as a master manicurist at the L Salon and Boutique in Douglas, MI. She loved her clients and fellow employees and they in turn adored her.
Mandy will be remembered for her sparkling personality, her loyalty to family and friends, and her many acts of kindness. She will be forever held as a joyful and positive spirit.
Mandy was preceded in death by her mother Peggy Warsaw, her uncle Mark Svetich of Austin, TX, her maternal grandparents, Dr Edward and Margaret (Chamberlin) Svetich of Joliet, IL , and her paternal grandparents John and Janette(Stewart) Warsaw of Joliet, IL. She is survived by her father James (Jill) Warsaw of Weston, WI, her brother A.J. Warsaw and nephews Cameron and Cayden Warsaw of Rockford, IL. , her husband Andrew Heidenreich, stepchildren Connor and Claudia Heidenreich, mother and father in law James and Gracia Heidenreich of East Grand Rapids, Mi, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from the Warsaw, Stewart, Svetich, Chamberlin and Heidenreich families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church in Douglas, MI. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Father Fabio Garzon presiding.
In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider a donation to Sylvia's Place PO Box 13, Allegan, MI 49010.
While our hearts are broken by the absence of Mandy, we are encouraged by the promise of our reunion with her. And as we trust in God's perfect timing, as mere mortals, we will never understand why she is gone from us so soon. Gone too soon.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020