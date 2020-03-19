|
Mrs. Amelia (Arenas) Sosa passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.
She was born on June 8, 1929, in Crystal City, Texas moving to Holland as a child with her parents, Pedro & Enriaquetta Arenas and sister, Amparo. She worked many years for Donnelly Mirrors. Amelia married Bonee Sosa, June 30, 1951 and together they raised three children Joe, A. Edward and Andy.
Amelia enjoyed Garage Sales, Flea Marketing, Baking, Gardening, Knitting & Crocheting and sharing time with family.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro & Enriquetta Arenas, and her husband, Bonee Sosa and her eldest son, Joe R. Sosa, and her sister Amparo Ramirez.
Amelia is survived by her sons A. Edward Sosa, Andy (Fran) Sosa, Connie Sosa and her grandchildren: Michelle (Jacob) Ohse, Kristopher Sosa, Thaddeus (Teryn) Sosa, and Nathan (Amber) Sosa. Three great-grandchildren: Charlie Rose, Skylean and Dominic. She is also survived by Several Nieces and Nephews and her special friends, Linda & Ron Kamper.
A private family gathering will be held with a graveside service following at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus a memorial mass will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2020