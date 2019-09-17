|
|
Amparo Barrientos, age 90, of Holland died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Amparo was born and raised in Mexico and came to Holland, MI in the 1950's. She was proud to become a citizen of the United States in 2002. Amparo was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and Evergreen Commons in Holland. She enjoyed going to Griffins hockey games, watching horror movies, doing puzzles, camping, going on color tours, was an excellent cook, liked entertaining and loved being with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Manuel Barrientos, grandson Jason Kehoe, great grandson Rollando Kehoe, sisters Lucy De La Cruz and Lydia Castaneda and a brother Felipe Almanza.
She is survived by her children: Herb Barrientos and Edna Yarmer of Holland, Maria Barrientos of Holland, Lisa and Matt Hansknecht of Grand Rapids, Raquel and Tom Smith of Hamilton and Jerry Barrientos of Holland; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; brothers and sister: Tony and Rose Almanza, Augie Almanza, Luis Almanza, and Connie and Abel Vigil; several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Charlie Brown will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Hospice or Benefit Account for Amparo Barrientos at Fifth Third Bank. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019