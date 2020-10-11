Andrew Kragt of Kalamazoo Went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at home, with his wife Donna by his side. Andy was born October 3, 1931 in Holland, MI the son of the late Gerrit and Jennie (Roels) Kragt. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lighting salesman for 30 years for Luxor/Durotest Lighting and his own business - A & D Lighting. Andy loved to tinker, work in the yard, enjoyed books on tape, traveling, and most of all spending time with his wife. He was an active member of Prairie Edge Church.
On June 18, 1952 he was united in marriage to his loving wife of over 68 years, Donna (Overway), who survives. Also surviving are his children, Robert (Deb) Kragt, Brenda Kragt, Valerie (Jeff) Jeanpierre, Lynne Jacobs, Jennifer (Hank) Nederhoed; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Henrietta (Don) DeKoster, Lois Wagner; sister-in-law, Mary Overway; and several nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Calvin; and grandson, Curtis Jacobs. Friends may meet the family from 3:00-5:00pm Sunday, October 11 at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial and Cremation Services, 3926 South 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Monday, October 12, at Prairie Edge Church, 9316 Oakland Dr with Pastor Bill Fernhout officiating. Private interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland, MI. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. To view Andy's personalized webpage please visit https://www.langelands.com