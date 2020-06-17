Andrew David Vlietstra, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020.Andy had a successful career in finance including working for the Federal Reserve Bank, Washington D.C., and most recently, Stryker Corporation, Portage, MI. He graduated from Holland Christian High School, Calvin College, and received a Master of Science in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University. Andrew was admired for his charisma, thirst for knowledge and for helping those in need. He loved embarking on any new adventure. He had the gift of making everyone he met feel special.He is survived by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Vlietstra; girlfriend, Ann-Marie Aumann; sister, Betsy and Scott Nuismer; nephew, Samuel Nuismer; brother and sister, Tonny and Suzan Kidega and their children Kyle and Kayla Kidega; grandparents, Hollis and Gwen Vlietstra; and his aunts, uncles, and many cousins.A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:00am Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Central Wesleyan Church 446 West 40th St. Holland, MI 49423 in the outdoor gazebo with Reverend Mike McKay officiating. Please use parking lot #7 for easy access.In lieu of flowers, any celebration contributions may be given in Andrew's honor to Celebrate Recovery c/o Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th St. Holland, MI 49423.Interment to be in West Drenthe Cemetery.