Andrew Vlietstra
1983 - 2020
Andrew David Vlietstra, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Andy had a successful career in finance including working for the Federal Reserve Bank, Washington D.C., and most recently, Stryker Corporation, Portage, MI. He graduated from Holland Christian High School, Calvin College, and received a Master of Science in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University. Andrew was admired for his charisma, thirst for knowledge and for helping those in need. He loved embarking on any new adventure. He had the gift of making everyone he met feel special.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Vlietstra; girlfriend, Ann-Marie Aumann; sister, Betsy and Scott Nuismer; nephew, Samuel Nuismer; brother and sister, Tonny and Suzan Kidega and their children Kyle and Kayla Kidega; grandparents, Hollis and Gwen Vlietstra; and his aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:00am Thursday, June 18th, 2020 at Central Wesleyan Church 446 West 40th St. Holland, MI 49423 in the outdoor gazebo with Reverend Mike McKay officiating. Please use parking lot #7 for easy access.

In lieu of flowers, any celebration contributions may be given in Andrew's honor to Celebrate Recovery c/o Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th St. Holland, MI 49423.

Interment to be in West Drenthe Cemetery.

www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Central Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Dear Bob, Liz, and family, There are no words we can think of that would make this better, so we just wanted you to know that we love you. We are so sorry for what happened. Everyone who knew Andy will greatly miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We hope that you can take comfort and strength from the loving embrace from those near and far. God bless you and keep you safe and comforted in his love.
The Weyerhauser Family
Family
June 16, 2020
Dear Bob, Liz and family,
Our sincere sympathy of the loss of your precious son. We are praying for you, asking God to bring you strength, comfort, peace and fond memories. May the Lord bless you and keep you ❤
Jera Laidlaw
Friend
June 16, 2020
We are saddened by this life ended and hope the memories of Andy flourish. His date of birth is the same as Darryl, (month, day) and this means nothing but was a point of conversation with them. And the conversations are/were memorable.
Carla Lokers
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss will keep your family in prayer
Steve Huyser
Family Friend
June 16, 2020
Dear Bob, Liz, and family, My deepest Sympathy during this difficult time. I send you hugs and love and prayers.
JoLee Wennersten
Friend
June 16, 2020
Bob, Liz, Betsy & Scott, Our hearts are breaking for you. The sadness you must be going through. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord comfort you during this sorrowful time. God bless all of you.
John & Denise Anderson
Family Friend
June 15, 2020
Bob and family, Your MSU colleagues join me in extending our condolences to you at your great loss. We are so sorry that you are experiencing this sorrow. You and your family are in our prayers and we hope that you are comforted and surrounded by love. On behalf of MSU Animal Science, Pamela Ruegg
Pamela Ruegg
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Dear Vlietstra's, my heart grieves with you for your loss of your precious son Andrew. I will lift you up to the Lord for comfort. Carrie Rodgers-O'Neal, CWC, Holland, MI
Carrie Rodgers-O'Neal
Family Friend
June 15, 2020
Bob & Liz - our hearts are broken for you and your family. Please know that our love and prayers surround each of you during these very difficult days now and in the future. We can't imagine your sorrow but know that God does and He will carry you through this.
Hank & Judi Steenwyk
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Please know that you will be in our prayers
Scott Curtis
Friend
June 15, 2020
Vlietstra's. We are so very sorry to hear about your loss. Andy shared time with ours girls here in our home over the years and he was always a delight to have around. We can not imagine your sorrow but will carry your journey forward in our prayers.
Jan De Kleine
June 15, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Andrew. I worked with him at the Fed and when I was new to the job he went out of his way to include me in social events and to get to know me, which was so kind. I am also from Michigan and we often talked about how much we enjoyed Lake Michigan in the summer. He was such a nice person and he'll be missed.
Margaret Walton
Coworker
June 15, 2020
Bobby, Liz, Betsy & Scott - please know you have been in our constant prayers and will continue to be. We love you all, Steve & Patti
Patti Groetsema
Family
