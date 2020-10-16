(1945- 2019)

Angela Donnelly died peacefully in hospice in Denver, Colorado from complications from a stroke the year before. Angela was born in Holland, Michigan, daughter of the late Bernard and Virginia Donnelly.

Angela attended West Ottawa high school where she was nicknamed "Ann Landers" because of her listening ear and insightful, humorous advice. Back in the day her porch acted as an impromptu gathering place for direction, connection, and fun. Angela attended college

in Detroit, at Marygrove, where she started her long history of marching for civil rights.

After having children, she went back to college at Aquinas and studied genetics with her mom.

Angela was a lifelong learner, avid reader, traveller, friend, feminist, mom and Jamma. She marched, volunteered, protested and gave freely of her time to the many cherished causes, among them racial and gender equality.

Her patience was legendary. Her words of advice, "Always bring a book, then you're never waiting." Travelling with book in hand also gave her the opportunity for conversations with strangers with whom she was quick to offer spot-on book recommendations.

She leaves behind daughters Katherine and Sarah, "son of her heart" Vijai, granddaughters Sayaka and Mina, former husband Bob, siblings Monica, Patrick (and Jackie), Michael (and Elaine), Judith (and Mehmet), Moira, and Stephen (and Connie), her book club of forty

years and many loving friends.

She remains in our hearts and minds. She leaves a legacy of humor and incredible generosity. The world was lucky to have her for a time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in her name to Equal Justice Initiative or Planned Parenthood.







