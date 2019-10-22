|
Ann Bohlsen, 86, died at home surrounded by her children on October 20, 2019. She is survived by daughters Kathleen (Steve) Schuppert, Marjorie (David) Dubois; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Don, of 60 years preceded her in death, along with an infant son. Originally from Clara City and St. Paul, MN, the family moved to Holland in 1973. She loved gardening, reading, playing piano, and spending time with her many friends, and was a member of Fellowship Reformed Church. Her family is grateful for the support of friends and Hospice during her final journey. A private gathering is planned.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019