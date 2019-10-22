Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bohlsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Bohlsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Bohlsen Obituary
Ann Bohlsen, 86, died at home surrounded by her children on October 20, 2019. She is survived by daughters Kathleen (Steve) Schuppert, Marjorie (David) Dubois; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Her husband, Don, of 60 years preceded her in death, along with an infant son. Originally from Clara City and St. Paul, MN, the family moved to Holland in 1973. She loved gardening, reading, playing piano, and spending time with her many friends, and was a member of Fellowship Reformed Church. Her family is grateful for the support of friends and Hospice during her final journey. A private gathering is planned.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now