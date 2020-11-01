Ann Holstege-Schutt, 89, of Holland, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Ann was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church for many years and for the last ten years a member at Intersection Ministries. She taught 5th grade at Hudsonville Christian School for three years and at Holland Christian Maplewood School for 37 years. Ann was an avid reader, nature lover and a woman of faith who enjoyed family and cottage time. She was also a long-time volunteer at Bibles for Mexico.
Ann was preceded in death by her seven siblings; two nephews, Bern Holstege and Jerry Zoerman; and her stepson, Ken Schutt.
Ann is survived by her husband, Ray Schutt, step-children; Larry and Jan Schutt, Wanda Bailey, Dale Schutt, Diane and Ron Alferink, Steve and Shirley Schutt, Tom Schutt, Ron and Missy Schutt; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; in-laws, Ila Schutt, Howard Schutt, Don and Marlie Schutt, Ken and Arlene Tenckinck, Mike Van Dyke; nephews and nieces, Bob and Kathy Piers, Pam and Lu Hensley, Carol and Gary Poppema, Glenn and Judy Zoerman, Ruth and Bob Gritter, Dave and Elaine Holstege, Mark Van Dyke, Tom and Mary Sue Van Dyke, Tim and Joan Van Dyke; many great nephews and nieces.
Private family funeral services are planned. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, November 3, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S State St., Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Bibles for Mexico. Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.