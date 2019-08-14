|
Ann Huizenga, age 88 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, August 12, 2019.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter: James and Liza Barry (Brooke, Andrew, Nina and Steve Stavropoulos [Sofia], Anna Battistello) of Holland, Andrea Barry of Holland, Bill and Natalie Huizenga (Garrett, Adrian, Alexandra, Will and Sieger) of Holland and Nancy and Dr. Reggie Kapteyn (Emma, Sophia and Annika) of Spring Lake; sister Helen Geiger; brothers and sisters-in-law: Margaret and Jerry Sytsma, Roger Rietberg, William and Judy Huizenga and Almira Huizenga,
Ann was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband of 49 years, Gerald; her sisters and their husbands: Gertrude and William Lawson and Joann and Bernard Quinn; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Allene and Charlie Gougen, Richard Geiger, Evelyn Rietberg, Harvey Huizenga and Sylvia and Jay Vander Meulen.
Ann enjoyed enriching the lives of countless people in West Michigan by sharing her love of music and dance. Ann started her dance career in Chicago working at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. She moved to Zeeland where she taught ballroom dancing at Holland and Zeeland Community Ed. Ann later operated her own dance studio, Dance Today, with her daughter Andrea.
Ann had a love of music, dance, art, travel but most of all her family.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Funeral services will be held at Noon Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Haven Christian Reformed Church, 541 Alice Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Lewy Body Dementia Assn., Evergreen Commons or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019