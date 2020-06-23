Ann Pyle age 68, of Zeeland, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Father's Day June 21, 2020.
She was born on July 23, 1951 in Muskegon to Frank and Irene Holtrop who preceded her in death as well as a sister, Deb Sammons and parents-in-law, Bertus and Edna Pyle.
Ann attended Muskegon Christian School and Western Michigan Christian High School. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in Elementary Education.
Ann taught Elementary Education at Orlando Christian School, Borculo Christian School and spent the last 30 years at South Olive Christian School. In her post college years, she spent summers doing mission work in places like Mexico and Mississippi.
She married Dave on December 22, 1978 and they had 3 children, who they enjoyed raising on their family dairy farm. Ann loved her family and spoiling her 10 grandchildren at every opportunity. She and Dave enjoyed taking trips to Indiana, Disney, and traveling with her sisters. They also enjoyed spending time with friends. They are long time members of Noordeloos CRC and love their church family
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, David; children and grandchildren, Betsy and Bryan Shafer (Ethan and Leah) of Holland, Paul and Nancy Pyle (Emily, Andrew, Megan, Chelsea, and James) of Zeeland, Nathan and Amy Pyle (Caleb, Luke, and Bethany) of Zeeland; Siblings, Dan and Cheri Holtrop of Grand Haven, Bonnie and Dick Fisher of Muskegon, Dana Sammons of Grand Rapids, Kristi and Tom Nissalke of Peachtree City, GA; in-laws, James and Debra Pyle of Zeeland, Steve and Susan Pyle of Grand Haven, Mark and Kathy Pyle of Zeeland; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service for family only will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church 4055 112th Ave. Holland with Rev. Ronald De Young officiating. The service will be live streamed at http://www.noordelooscrc.org/. Interment will be in Noordeloos Cemetery. Visitation will be outdoors at the church on Wednesday, June 24 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to South Olive Christian School or Noordeloos CRC Mission Fund. The family is being served by Yntema Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 23, 2020.