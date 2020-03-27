Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Boschma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Boschma


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Boschma Obituary
Anna Boschma, 100, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Anna was born to Jacob and Alice (Knoll) Steenwyk, on August 26, 1919, in Hudsonville, Michigan. She married Simon Boschma in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her Steenwyk brothers: John, Herman, Joe, Lou, Jacob; her Steenwyk sisters: Annette Straight, and Stella Scheele. She is survived by her brother Ed and Rita Steenwyk, brother-in-law Richard Straight, many nieces and nephews.
Anna worked for many years at Bradford Paper Company prior to her retirement. She enjoyed many years as a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland, and she had a heart for Christian Education.
A family funeral service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Bernard Mulder. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian School, or First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -