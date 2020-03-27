|
Anna Boschma, 100, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Anna was born to Jacob and Alice (Knoll) Steenwyk, on August 26, 1919, in Hudsonville, Michigan. She married Simon Boschma in 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1985. She was also preceded in death by her Steenwyk brothers: John, Herman, Joe, Lou, Jacob; her Steenwyk sisters: Annette Straight, and Stella Scheele. She is survived by her brother Ed and Rita Steenwyk, brother-in-law Richard Straight, many nieces and nephews.
Anna worked for many years at Bradford Paper Company prior to her retirement. She enjoyed many years as a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland, and she had a heart for Christian Education.
A family funeral service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Bernard Mulder. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian School, or First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020