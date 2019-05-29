|
Anna Christina Lohman, daughter of John and Christina VanderLugt, died peacefully on May 16, 2019, at the age of 89. Anna is survived by her 8 children, Gary and Pamela Bennett, Christine Feutz, Bernie and Arlene Bennett, Scott and Joni Bennett, Faith Bennett, John Gardineer, David and Sheila Gardineer; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and many special friends.
"When peace like a river attendeth my soul, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot, thou has taught me to say, it is well, it is well with my soul."
A private family service will take place at a later date. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Lohman family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 29, 2019