Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S. State St.
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Reformed Church - Zeeland
125 East Lincoln
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gorter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Gorter


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Gorter Obituary
Anna Gorter, age 87, of Zeeland passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Gloria and Allen Naber of Zeeland, Judy and Bruce VandeKopple of Grand Rapids, Jim Gorter and Judi of South Dakota; her son-in-law Mike and Bonnie Gannon of Hong Kong; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Herman Buys, LeRoy and Patsy Buys, Linda and Bob Schelhaas; sisters-in-law: Berdina Buys, Donna Buys, Marcella Kamper, and Lois Murray
Anna was preceded in death by her husband James, her daughter Ruth Gannon, and her brothers: Gerald, Edward and Melvin Buys. She was a member First Reformed Church of Zeeland.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 125 East Lincoln, Zeeland. The Reverend Scott Van Oostendorp will officiate. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the James and Anna Gorter Youth Fund at First Reformed Church or Resthaven Care Center. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now