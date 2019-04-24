|
Anna Gorter, age 87, of Zeeland passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Gloria and Allen Naber of Zeeland, Judy and Bruce VandeKopple of Grand Rapids, Jim Gorter and Judi of South Dakota; her son-in-law Mike and Bonnie Gannon of Hong Kong; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Herman Buys, LeRoy and Patsy Buys, Linda and Bob Schelhaas; sisters-in-law: Berdina Buys, Donna Buys, Marcella Kamper, and Lois Murray
Anna was preceded in death by her husband James, her daughter Ruth Gannon, and her brothers: Gerald, Edward and Melvin Buys. She was a member First Reformed Church of Zeeland.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 125 East Lincoln, Zeeland. The Reverend Scott Van Oostendorp will officiate. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the James and Anna Gorter Youth Fund at First Reformed Church or Resthaven Care Center. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019