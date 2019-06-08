|
Anna Kragt, 94
Anna Beatrice (Bea) Kragt, age 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2019 in her home. Bea was born and raised in Holland, Michigan. She was a member of Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed Church). She retired as a bus driver for Ottawa Area Center.
Bea lived a full rich life rooted in her love for the Lord and her family. Family and friends will dearly miss her devotion to her family, her love of reading, and her sharp mind (she enjoyed playing cards and marbles with her children and grandchildren).
Surviving are her children, Pat (Tom) Weatherwax of Holland; Ron (Gloria) Kragt of Hudsonville; Jim Kragt of Holland; Julie (Howard) Veneklasen of Holland; Kathy (Dave) Sundin of Valdosta, GA; sister Barb (Harvey) Becksvoort; brother Bill (Caroline) Overway; sister-in-law Jan Overway; and brother Roger (Sharon) Overway. Also, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaugher who will all dearly miss her.
A graveside memorial service will be held on June 15 at 1:00 pm at Restlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Intersection Ministries. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
