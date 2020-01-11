|
Anne Van Norden, 90, of Holland, passed away January 9, 2020.
Anne was born in Hull, Iowa, on May 30, 1929, to Onie and Sadie (De Boer) Aardema. The Aardema family moved to West Michigan and Anne graduated from Fremont High School. Anne raised her five children and she later married Henry Van Norden in 1974. Henry preceded her in death in 2003. Anne lived most of her adult life in the Holland/Zeeland area. She worked at various local companies including Gerber Foods, and Herman Miller. Anne was also preceded in death by her sister Thelma Bakker, brother Charles Aardema, and a granddaughter Amanda.
Anne is survived by her children: Peggy and Tom Farrell, Barb and George Morgan, Jeff and Nancy Payne, Bruce and Brenda Payne, Judy and Joe Ketchum; the Van Norden step-children: Sheryl and Dennis Ten Broeke, Sharon and John Wolters, Carla and Michael Machiela; 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, brother Duke and Mary Aardema, sister Jo and Jerry Wheeler, brother Bob and June Aardema, and many extended family.
The Van Norden Family would like to thank American House and Hospice of Holland for taking such loving care of their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00pm, Sunday also at Yntema Funeral Home. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020