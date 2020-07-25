1/1
Anthony Brown Sr.
Anthony Leonard Brown Sr., age 70 of Holland, peacefully passed away July 23, 2020 with family by his side.
Anthony was born in Chicago, IL to Andrew and Naomi Ruth Brown and moved to Holland during his childhood. He went to West Ottawa Schools, and then entered into the Marine Corp at the age of 18. Following his time in the military, he married Vickie and the two started a family. Anthony loved cars, often taking his sons to car shows. He was a hard-working man often working two jobs to support his family. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Brown and brother, David Brown.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Naomi Ruth Brown; sons, Anthony Jr. (Crystal M) Brown, DeVone (Cassandra) Brown, Shawn (Crystal L) Brown, Brandon (Brooke Kuyers) Brown; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Samuel Brown, Deborah (Theodore) Gray, Michael (Anita) Brown, Andrea (RL) Hollis, Angela Alexander, Margaret (Menard) Kendrick, Andrew Brown; previous spouse and mother to sons, Vickie Brown, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 28 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel Lawn at 11:00 am with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery with military honors following the service.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
