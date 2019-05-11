Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Anthony Klingenberg Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Klingenberg, age 92 of Holland, peacefully passed away May 4, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Born in Holland to Gerrit and Effie Klingenberg, Tony went on to fight in WWII, and was stationed in Guam and Saipan. Upon his return from the war, he started "Tony & Ann's Fruit Market" which the couple owned and operated for over 30 years in Manistee, MI. Tony loved to fish, golf, and was a lifetime member of Maplewood Reformed Church. He will be deeply missed.
Tony was preceded in death by his brothers; Gerald Klingenberg, Paul Klingenberg; sisters, Thelma Klingenberg (17 months old), Thelma Klingenberg (5 years old); and daughter-in-law, Patricia Klingenberg.
He is survived by his loving wife Ann of 70 years; sons, Rod (Karen) Klingenberg, Steve Klingenberg; grandchildren, Adam (Katie) Klingenberg, Dean (Anna) Klingenberg, Kyle (Amanda) Klingenberg, Justin (Melissa) Klingenberg; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cora, Olivia, Esmay, Finley; sister, Elaine (Gene) Bobeldyk, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, May 17 at 11:00am with a 1 hour visitation prior to the service at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd Street in Holland. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 11, 2019
