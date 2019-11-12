|
|
Anthony "Tony" Speet, age 100, of Holland, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 and is now in the arms of his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brantly Speet and siblings Gerald, Herm, Marvin, John, Barb Kopenaal, Adriana Wecker, Maxine Speet, Cleo Jerding, Robert, Ken.
Tony was a lifelong member of Fourth Reformed Church and was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army as a Radar Specialist and Radio Operator. He worked for Gra Bell Truck Lines for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hester; children, Allen and Renee Speet, Warren and Lynae Speet, Phil and Wendy Speet, Chris and Troy Wieling; 8 grandchildren, Leah and Aren Phillips, Zachary and Shauna Speet, Jason and Anna Speet, Michael Speet, Shelly Speet, Phillip Speet, Megan Wieling, Rachel Wieling; 4 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Arlene Speet; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. Jonathan Brownson officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Operation Smile or the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2019