Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
Anthony Speet Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Speet, age 100, of Holland, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 and is now in the arms of his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brantly Speet and siblings Gerald, Herm, Marvin, John, Barb Kopenaal, Adriana Wecker, Maxine Speet, Cleo Jerding, Robert, Ken.
Tony was a lifelong member of Fourth Reformed Church and was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army as a Radar Specialist and Radio Operator. He worked for Gra Bell Truck Lines for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hester; children, Allen and Renee Speet, Warren and Lynae Speet, Phil and Wendy Speet, Chris and Troy Wieling; 8 grandchildren, Leah and Aren Phillips, Zachary and Shauna Speet, Jason and Anna Speet, Michael Speet, Shelly Speet, Phillip Speet, Megan Wieling, Rachel Wieling; 4 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Arlene Speet; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. Jonathan Brownson officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Operation Smile or the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 12, 2019
