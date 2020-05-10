Antonio Raymundo Herrera, 58, of Fennville, MI passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Holland Hospital. Born March 20, 1962 in La Feria, TX, he was the son of the late Alfredo and Eluteria (Garcza) Herrera. Antonio was a member of The Bread House Holland Church. When his health allowed, he loved to spend time fishing. Antonio had a very kind and generous spirit. He never forgot a birthday and always made sure to show up with a gift in hand. He also had and amazing sense of humor. Antonio's biggest thrill seemed to come from making the nurses smile and laugh during his dialysis treatments. Above all else, spending time with family brought his greatest joy. Antonio was very well loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Antonio is survived by his sisters, Maria Lopez, Dora Gonzales and Velia Herrera (Victor); five nieces and two nephews; a great-nephew and great-nieces; a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew. Along with his parents, he joins his brother, Ramon Juan Herrera, in Heaven.

In accordance with recent regulations, Antonio will be laid to rest privately in Fennville Cemetery. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

