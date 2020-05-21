Ardith Fikse
1937 - 2020
Ardith Fikse (Kunzi), age 83, of Jenison passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Blendon Township, MI on March 3, 1937, she grew up in Western Michigan. Ardith married the late Rev. Evert Fikse on August 14,1959 in Hudsonville and they were married for 59 years before Evert's passing in 2018. Together they lived in Michigan and Illinois as Evert pastored Reformed Churches for over 40 years, with Ardith always by his side. Ardith loved being a wife and mother and together, she and Evert had 4 children and 9 grandchildren. Additionally, Ardith served in various administrative roles for schools and health care providers. Ardith is survived by her 4 children, David Fikse, Paul (Karla) Fikse, Mark (Sally) Fikse, Jonathan (Susan) Fikse; as well as her nine grandchildren. Her siblings, Warren Kunzi and Alvin Kunzi, predeceased her. A private graveside service will be held at Blendon Township Cemetery with Rev. Roger Kleinheksel and Rev. John Kleinheksel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Western Theological Seminary (www.westernsem.edu).
VanderLaan - Hudsonville
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
God Bless this remarkable lady
Greg Tyc
Friend
