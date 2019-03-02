Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Harbour Light Baptist Church
9608 Hiawatha Dr.
West Olive, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ardith Hitsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardith Hitsman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ardith Hitsman Obituary
Ardith Irene Hitsman 76 of Zeeland , Mi passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2018 at Hartwood Manor Hospice House in Spring Lake, Mi.. Ardith is survived her loving husband of 59 years Jerome Hitsman Sr., 4 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and their spouses and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 23 at 1pm at the Harbour Light Baptist Church 9608 Hiawatha Dr. West Olive, MI 49460. Please join the family for a light lunch.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.