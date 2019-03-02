|
Ardith Irene Hitsman 76 of Zeeland , Mi passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2018 at Hartwood Manor Hospice House in Spring Lake, Mi.. Ardith is survived her loving husband of 59 years Jerome Hitsman Sr., 4 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and their spouses and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 23 at 1pm at the Harbour Light Baptist Church 9608 Hiawatha Dr. West Olive, MI 49460. Please join the family for a light lunch.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019