Arlene A. Post, age 97, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Holland, MI (formerly of Ypsilanti, MI). Arlene was born September 26, 1921 in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Alfred James and Elsie (Smith) Allen. She moved to Ypsilanti, MI in 1923 with her parents and brother. Arlene joined the Women's Army Corps in 1944 upon learning of her brother's death as a fighter test pilot in WWII. She met Harold Post, Technical Sergeant, and they married in an army ceremony at Hill Field in Ogden, UT in 1945. Together they raised their seven children in Ypsilanti, MI. She often expressed that her children and their friendships with each other was her greatest joy. Arlene was involved with Eastern Michigan University from the time she was five years old. She attended Roosevelt Laboratory School for elementary and high school and received her BA and MA from EMU. She then taught preschool for physically disabled children at EMU, a job she dearly loved. Arlene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ypsilanti. She was an avid and skilled rug hooker and was a member of the Southern Michigan Hook Crafters. She joined the Sand Dune Rug Hookers after moving to Holland, MI in 2007. She was a member of the DAR and enjoyed traveling after her retirement. She is survived by: her children, John R. (Donna Middleton) Post, Virginia E. (Joe Borgman) Post, Charles B. (Christine) Post, Richard B. (Carol) Post, Thomas G. (Diane) Post, Douglas W. (Rebekah) Post and Jinx Post; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and cousins. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her first child Stephen Allen Post, her parents and her brother, Second Lieutenant Robert Smith Allen. Cremation has taken place. The memorial visitation will be 3-5 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Stark Funeral Service, 101 S. Washington Street, Ypsilanti. The chapel service and interment with military honors will be 11 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Washtenong Memorial Park, 3771 Whitmore Lake Road, Ann Arbor with a luncheon following the committal. The family would like to acknowledge her many special friends at Appledorn East and her fellow rug hookers. Contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the . Please sign her guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2019