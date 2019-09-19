|
|
Arlene J. Bareman, age 86 of Holland, peacefully died Saturday morning, September 7, 2019, at the Sunset Manor in Jenison and is now in the loving arms of Jesus her Lord. We praise you, Lord God, for her life and feel comfort knowing she is with You!!
Arlene did more music ministry than any of us can count, with piano and music being her absolute love. Music could have been her middle name. She started learning piano at the age of six from her mother and taught piano to hundreds of children up to the age of 83. She played organ for Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church services and Tulip Time events for many years, played organ for countless weddings and funerals, played for many hymn sings, accompanied many students during instrument competitions, played piano at Victory Point Ministries where she was a longtime member and even up to the end she was still playing almost daily at Sunset Manor for the other residents, helping them to feel peaceful. Music was synonymous with Arlene and she was ready and willing at every opportunity to be useful with her music. She used her talent always to glorify God. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2013 whom she loved and supported faithfully. She is survived by her children, Paul and Helen Bareman of Tucson, AZ, Vern and Sandy Bareman of Grand Rapids, Judy and John Wipf of Altadena, CA, Evon and Scott Wentzloff of Fort Worth, TX; nine grandchildren, two great granddaughters, a great grandson soon to be born, three step great grandsons, a brother and two sisters, Jarvis and Kathy Overbeek of Zeeland, Dorothy Brummel of Holland, Mary and Howie Pippel of Holland; in-laws, Ruth and Gordon Sluiter of Holland, Ed and Jan Bareman of Zeeland; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29 at 1:00pm at Langeland-Sterenberg FuneralHome, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland with Pastor Matt Yount officiating. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28 from 4-6 pm at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Victory Point Ministries, 11530
Ransom St, Holland, MI 49424. Please join us to celebrate her life!! To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterrenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019