Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Bierma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Bierma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Bierma Obituary
Arlene M. Bierma went to be with her Lord October 17, 2019.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Laurence B. Peterson of Seattle, WA, Michael W. and Wendy Peterson of New Lenox, IL and Tim and Julie Peterson of Holland, MI. Along with 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Tressa VanDenBerg of Grandville, MI and Jim and Joyce Patterson of Pleasant Hill, CA.
Arlene was preceded in death by her birth mother Albertha Woudwyk, husbands Donald K. Peterson, John M. Patterson and Nickolas J. Bierma, parents Bernard and Delia Poest and her brother Jerry VanDenBerg.
There are no memorial services planned. Interment will be in Zeeland cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Holland Rescue Mission in Arlene's memory. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now