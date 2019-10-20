|
Arlene M. Bierma went to be with her Lord October 17, 2019.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Laurence B. Peterson of Seattle, WA, Michael W. and Wendy Peterson of New Lenox, IL and Tim and Julie Peterson of Holland, MI. Along with 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Tressa VanDenBerg of Grandville, MI and Jim and Joyce Patterson of Pleasant Hill, CA.
Arlene was preceded in death by her birth mother Albertha Woudwyk, husbands Donald K. Peterson, John M. Patterson and Nickolas J. Bierma, parents Bernard and Delia Poest and her brother Jerry VanDenBerg.
There are no memorial services planned. Interment will be in Zeeland cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Holland Rescue Mission in Arlene's memory. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes-Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019