Arlene Eding

Arlene J. Eding
February 4, 1928 – May 12, 2020
Enie passed away unexpectedly at her home in San Diego. She was a young 92 years old. Her husband of 67 years, Warren, preceded her in death. Enie is survived by daughters Darcia and her husband Hans Bouwmeester, Kari and her husband Todd Thayer, grandchildren Kyle Thayer and his wife Jessica and Danielle Thayer.
Enie had a long and full life. She was born and raised in Holland, Michigan as the youngest of nine in the De Ridder family. After her marriage to Warren in 1950 they made many moves around the country with Warren's educational and career opportunities. Both of her daughters were born in San Diego. During the time that the family lived in Tarrytown, New York Enie continued to develop her extensive creative skills in enameling, jewelry making and sewing. In St. Louis, Missouri she began quilting and then teaching others. This was all in addition to being involved with her daughter's activities and keeping things going while Warren was gone on frequent business trips.
With Warren's retirement from General Dynamics they were back in San Diego for the third time in a house three doors away from their first house there. She continued her creative pursuits and returned to playing golf which she had learned during the first stay in San Diego. She was still playing twice a week until the courses were closed down due to recent events.
Enie was always outgoing and had the ability to talk to anyone. Everywhere she lived she made many good friends that she continued to keep in touch with. She was still living independently and managing to do it all and make it look easy. She will be greatly missed. Her daughters will especially be missing not only their Mother but their best friend.
Donations in Enie's memory can be made to the Mingei International Museum where she had been a volunteer. (www.Mingei.org/donate). She also supported San Diego Humane Society (SDHumane.org/support-us) and Rady Children's Hospital (Radyfoundation.org/donate).
February 4, 1928 – May 12, 2020
Enie passed away unexpectedly at her home in San Diego. She was a young 92 years old. Her husband of 67 years, Warren, preceded her in death. Enie is survived by daughters Darcia and her husband Hans Bouwmeester, Kari and her husband Todd Thayer, grandchildren Kyle Thayer and his wife Jessica and Danielle Thayer.
Enie had a long and full life. She was born and raised in Holland, Michigan as the youngest of nine in the De Ridder family. After her marriage to Warren in 1950 they made many moves around the country with Warren's educational and career opportunities. Both of her daughters were born in San Diego. During the time that the family lived in Tarrytown, New York Enie continued to develop her extensive creative skills in enameling, jewelry making and sewing. In St. Louis, Missouri she began quilting and then teaching others. This was all in addition to being involved with her daughter's activities and keeping things going while Warren was gone on frequent business trips.
With Warren's retirement from General Dynamics they were back in San Diego for the third time in a house three doors away from their first house there. She continued her creative pursuits and returned to playing golf which she had learned during the first stay in San Diego. She was still playing twice a week until the courses were closed down due to recent events.
Enie was always outgoing and had the ability to talk to anyone. Everywhere she lived she made many good friends that she continued to keep in touch with. She was still living independently and managing to do it all and make it look easy. She will be greatly missed. Her daughters will especially be missing not only their Mother but their best friend.
Donations in Enie's memory can be made to the Mingei International Museum where she had been a volunteer. (www.Mingei.org/donate). She also supported San Diego Humane Society (SDHumane.org/support-us) and Rady Children's Hospital (Radyfoundation.org/donate).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2020.