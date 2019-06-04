|
Arlene Hassevoort, 88, of Zeeland, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Arlene was born in Oakland on September 21, 1930, to Harm and Betsy (Timmer) Masselink. As a young woman Arlene met Elmer Hassevoort and they married in 1955. Arlene and Elmer raised their family in Zeeland, and were charter members of Community Reformed Church.
Arlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elmer, their children: Jerry and Nancy Hassevoort, Dennis and Sandra Hassevoort, Connie and Kevin Aalderink; grandchildren: Lisa and Rick Monroe, Tracy and Tom Dykstra, Melissa and Tim Vander Kooi, Derek Hassevoort, Bradley and Holly Hassevoort, Kelsey Hassevoort, Ryan and Leah Aalderink, Jennifer and Blake Wiltzer; 16 great-grandchildren, sister Henrietta Alferink, in-laws: Ron and Wanda Hassevoort, Gord and Marian Hassevoort, Toots Hassevoort, Shirley and Mike Bleeker; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Arlene Hassevoort will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Community Reformed Church, 10378 Felch Street, Zeeland MI 49464. The Revs. Greg Ten Brink and Kurt Henry will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Tuesday, also at Community Reformed Church. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Holland Rescue Mission or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 4, 2019