Arlene (Goorman) Hoek, 88, of Holland, formerly of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Arlene was born May 25, 1930, in Zeeland, to Gerrit and Anna (Bouwens) Goorman. She attended Zeeland Christian School and graduated from Zeeland High School. Arlene became a hairstylist and for many years was self-employed operating "Beauty Haven" on Whispering Pine Court in Zeeland.
Arlene was a kind soul and helped many of her family and friends. She was compassionate and caring especially to those who were sick or elderly. Arlene enjoyed traveling, and helping be a "second mom" to her sister's son's Rod, Ric, and Ron and their families. Arlene spent many winters in South Pasadena, Florida, where she made many great friends from across North America.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Third Christian Reformed Church. Her husband, Henry Hoek, preceded her in death in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Arendsen, in 2001, and her special friend, Wendell Kossen, in 2017.
Arlene is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Arendsen of Zeeland, her nephews and their families: Rod and Jackie Arendsen, Ric Arendsen (Aubrey, Matthew), Ron Arendsen (Peyton, Samarah, Brenden).
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 9, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Mark Timmer will officiate. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019