Arlene R. Knoll, age 90, of Holland, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of John and Minnie Knoll and a lifelong member of Central Park Reformed Church.
Arlene is survived by several cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. Kevin Kleinheksel officiating. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2020