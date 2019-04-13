|
Arlene J. c, age 88 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Arlene was a member of Bentheim Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School. She retired from BASF and was employed by G.E. Arlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Eding; parents, John and Jeanette Schrotenboer; sister, Alma Lohman;
half-brother John Jacobs Jr.
She is survived by her children; Janice and Jacob Borgman of San Diego, CA, Calvin and Sandra Reimink of Hamilton, Dan and Karla Reimink of Hamilton, Son-in-law; Victor Eding of Hamilton; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren 2 great–great-grandchildren
brother, Glen and Shirley Schrotenboer of Holland; half-brothers and sisters, Lois Immink of Holland, Arlene and Ron Morley of Zeeland, Judith Windemuller of Holland, Sharon and Rick De Haan of Bay City, MI,Paul and Marie Jacobs of Hamilton, David and Cindy Jacobs of Zeeland, Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 AM at Bentheim Reformed Church 3997 38th Avenue in Bentheim. Burial will be in Bentheim Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Bentheim Reformed Church or Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019