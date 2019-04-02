Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
6651 Scott St.
Allendale, MI 49401
(616) 895-4400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
6651 Scott St.
Allendale, MI 49401
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
6651 Scott St.
Allendale, MI 49401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Morren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Morren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene Morren Obituary
Arlene Ruth Morren, age 82, of Allendale went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert; brother, Duane TenBroeke. Arlene will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Nelva and Harvey Walters; sister-in-law, Harriet TenBroeke; brother-in-law, Carl Immink; many nieces and nephews that she cared deeply for; extended family and friends. Arlene was a devoted Christian, loved flowers, and her family was very important to her. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Allendale), 6651 Scott Street, with Pastor Jim Mannes officiating. Interment Robinson Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now