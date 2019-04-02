|
|
Arlene Ruth Morren, age 82, of Allendale went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert; brother, Duane TenBroeke. Arlene will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Nelva and Harvey Walters; sister-in-law, Harriet TenBroeke; brother-in-law, Carl Immink; many nieces and nephews that she cared deeply for; extended family and friends. Arlene was a devoted Christian, loved flowers, and her family was very important to her. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Allendale), 6651 Scott Street, with Pastor Jim Mannes officiating. Interment Robinson Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019