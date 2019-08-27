|
Arlene Mulder, age 95 of Holland went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Marsha and Dean Kuipers of Middleville, MI, and Robert and Ronda Mulder of Blaine, MN; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Melanie and Derek Knoper (Christopher, Brayden and Eli), Ashley and Ben Gootjes (Elsie, Connor and Weston), Bradley Kuipers, Rachel Mulder, Kerri Mulder and Nathan Mulder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Joan Mulder and several nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death in 2012 by her husband of 62 years Robert and by two daughters Marilyn and Sally. She was a former member of Maple Avenue Christian Reformed Church and now a member of Christ Memorial Church.
Visitation will be at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland from 11am-1pm Friday, August 30, 2019 with the funeral service to begin at 1pm. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools Tuition Assistance and Right to Life of Holland Area. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019