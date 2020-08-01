Arlene Prins

Arlene R. Prins, 83 entered Heaven on Thursday July, 30 2020. Despite the struggles brought on by dementia, Arlene was grateful for life's little blessings. She loved watching the birds, listening to hymns, wearing pretty nail polish, going for walks, and visiting the beach. Most of all, she loved visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her positive outlook in the midst of challenges was a blessing and inspiration to her family, friends, and to those who cared for her at American House in her last years.
Arlene married Jim Prins in 1956, and together they raised 5 children. During those busy years, Arlene also worked at a local eye doctors office and volunteered at Calvin Christian Reformed Church as a youth leader. Arlene was affectionately known as Arkie to her friends and neighbors.
About the time she became an empty nester, Arlene took on a new adventure when she bought a local wedding boutique. She owned and operated Janes Bridal for 17 years, helping many brides choose the perfect gown for their wedding day. She and Jim loved to travel in their 1953 Ford pickup, attending vintage car shows or exploring the lighthouses of Michigan. Florida was another favorite destination for Jim and Arkie. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and will be deeply missed by all.
Arkie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Jim Prins; daughter-in-law, Kathy Prins; grandson, Ryan Prins; sister, Betty (Gare) Delger; brother, Chuck De Feyter; and brother-in-law, Bill Prins.
She is survived by her children; Scott Prins, Pamela (Kirk) Johnson, Curt (Sue) Prins, Mark (Shelly) Prins, Rick (LuAnn) Prins; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alma (Merle) Boerman, Mary Ann Dileski; sister-in-laws, Jan De Feyter, Marty Prins; brother-in-law, Paul (Karen) Prins, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place on Monday August 3, at 2:00pm with a one-hour visitation prior to the service at The Foundation Church (Formerly Calvin Church), 387 W. Lakewood Blvd in Holland. A graveside service will immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation Church, or Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com