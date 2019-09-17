|
After a five-year battle with breast cancer, Arlene Welling's faith became sight on September 15, 2019.
Married to Earl for 60 years, she is survived by her children Laurie Albrecht (spouse Andy and their kids Emma and Jacob) of Escondido, CA, Todd Welling (spouse Evelyn and their kids Michael and Katrina) of San Carlos, CA, and Wendy Speet (spouse Phil and their son Phillip and his girlfriend Katie Hovinga and their 3 girls Addison, Ryann, and Penelope) of Holland, sister Sharon Lambson (spouse Gene and their kids Lisa and Roger Hackney of Fenton, MI, and Terry and Anne Lambson of Indianapolis, IN) of Sparta, MI , sisters-in-law, Arlene VandenBosch and Doris Welling (both of Holland) along with multiple nieces and nephews. Welcoming Arlene in heaven are those loved ones who went before her, Betty LaCroix (sister), Brantly Speet (grandson), and Hattie Albrecht (granddaughter), brothers-in-law, LaVerne (Pete) Welling and Marv VandenBosch.
After graduating from Davenport College of Business, she was urged by Mr. Davenport to receive more education and then come back and teach. While teaching at Davenport, she met Earl who was attending Davenport on the GI bill. Arlene and Earl moved to Holland with their family in the early 60's. Arlene was able to use these same teaching skills developed at Davenport to teach painting to various groups throughout the years. Arlene was very involved in donating her time and energy with various civic groups such as Holland Garden Club, Junior Welfare League, Camp Fire (Horizon Girls), Alpha Iota Sorority and The PEO.
In the late 1960's, Arlene and Earl bought the old Holland Furnace Picnic grounds on the north side of Holland and developed it into a company picnic, wedding reception, class reunion, and event location. Arlene handled the day to day operations including the bookings for the events for over 40 years until they developed the property.
Arlene enjoyed being part of Bible studies, participating in activities within Central Wesleyan such as assisting at the Information Desk, traveling and creating art in numerous mediums such as painting and sewing.
The family appreciates all the love and support of friends, family, community and gratefully acknowledges the care given to Arlene by the staff of Hospice of Holland and their small bible study group, Mary and Larry Dykstra, Denny and Linda Van Rhee, and Joy and Don VandenBrink.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel of Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th St. Holland with Rev. Lynn Bruce officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019