Arlie Ree Neldon, 85, of Holland, MI passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home. Born November 9, 1934 in Balch, AR, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Josephine (Scott) Jackson and was the faithful wife of Charles Fredrick Neldon. Mrs. Neldon was a devout Christian and a member of Living Waters Community Church, formerly Fennville Baptist Church, for many years. She was a board games enthusiast and never turned down the opportunity to play, especially her favorite game, Aggravation. Mrs. Neldon loved to share her time and lift the spirits of others however she could. She would often go to nursing homes to sing for the residents and was always cooking something delicious as her way of showing love to others. Those that knew Mrs. Neldon knew that she was amongst the kindest and most charitable people they'd ever met. Friends will remember her by her quirky Arkansas accent that, though she moved to Michigan in 1956, she never lost. Above all else, she loved her family. Her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her unmatched joy. They will miss her beyond words.
In addition to her husband of sixty-eight years, Charles, Mrs. Neldon is survived by her daughter, Malinda (David) McNeal; her twin brother, Charlie Jackson and brother, Walter (Joanne) McElyea; grandchildren, Janeen (Saundy) Cale and Joseph (Hayley) Philippus; great-grandchildren, Sterling, Cameron and Liv; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jacob Jackson, Leonard Jackson, Joseph Jackson, Clayton Jackson, Thilmore Jackson and Ursel McElyea.
To protect the health of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Mrs. Neldon will be privately held. Burial will take place in Taylor Cemetery. Memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Living Waters Community Church, 5458 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408 are suggested. Chappell Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020