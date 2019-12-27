Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
6344 Adams Street
Zeeland, MI
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
6344 Adams Street
Zeeland, MI
Arloa Blauwkamp


1926 - 2019
Arloa Blauwkamp Obituary
Arloa Ruth (Vanden Bosch) Blauwkamp, age 93 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 25, 2019 on her 93rd birthday.
She is survived by her children: Dick and Bonnie Blauwkamp, Dave and Cindy Blauwkamp, Phyllis Ferl and Terry and Dyann Blauwkamp; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ruth and Pete Terpstra and Lucy Blauwkamp.
Arloa was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Henry. She was a longtime member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland and also Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Christian Services or Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 27, 2019
