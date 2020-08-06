Arloa Kolean, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 3, 2020.Arloa was a loving wife, great mother, a very caring person with a super big heart and a green thumb. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her caring servant heart and her love for all people.She is survived by her husband, William Kolean; children, Shannon and Gary Wolters, Jeff and Lori Kolean, Karen and Jim Michner, Jennifer and Jim Lemkuil, Margaret and Mike Haveman, Mark Ryzenga; grandchildren, Bill Wolters, Nicholas and Becca Wolters, Patrick Kolean, Andy Kolean, Matt Kolean, Tom Kolean, Madison Kolean, Christopher and Colleen Michner, Elijah Lemkuil, Grace and Jack Davis, Lily Lemkuil, Faith Lemkuil, Ben Haveman, Sophie Haveman; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Helen and Peter Hart, John and Debra Steenwyk, Robert and Jane Steenwyk, Ed and Maureen Steenwyk, Diane Steenwyk, Larry Steenwyk, Laura Steenwyk, Debra Meyaard, Sandy and Jack VerMeeris, Calvin Steenwyk,; inlaws, Eleanor Boeve, Dori VanderKooi, Ken Boeve, and Roger Kolean.Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.Funeral and Burial services to be at 11:30 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Pilgrim Home Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Stob officiating.Memorial contributions may be given in Arloa's honor to Tent Schools or Cornerstone Ministries.