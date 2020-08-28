1/
Arloa Ten Harmsel
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arloa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arloa Ten Harmsel, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Arloa was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was super social and enjoyed spending time with others. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and expressed forgiveness to others. She will be dearly missed.
Arloa was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ten Harmsel in 1988 and sister, Donna Mast.
She is survived by her son, Jon and Sharon Ten Harmsel; daughter, Julie and Dale Brinks; daughter, Jennifer Ten Harmsel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Rachel and Matthew Rodriguez (Ella, Sophia, Levi), Taylor and Heather Ten Harmsel , Jamie and Tony Krause (Sloan, Blake, Ari), Riley Brinks, Casey Brinks, Olivia Ten Harmsel, Lilah Ten Harmsel; sister, Iris and Jerry Postma; and sister-in-law, Clara Ten Harmsel.
Funeral services are at Noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St. Zeeland, MI 49464 with the Rev. Greg Ten Brink and Rev. Kurt Henry officiating.
Visitation with the family is prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am at the church.
Burial to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Arloa's honor to Community Reformed Church.
www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Aw, Julie and Dale. I am so sorry for the Loss of you Mom.
Cherie Statema
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved