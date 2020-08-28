Arloa Ten Harmsel, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Arloa was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was super social and enjoyed spending time with others. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and expressed forgiveness to others. She will be dearly missed.Arloa was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ten Harmsel in 1988 and sister, Donna Mast.She is survived by her son, Jon and Sharon Ten Harmsel; daughter, Julie and Dale Brinks; daughter, Jennifer Ten Harmsel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Rachel and Matthew Rodriguez (Ella, Sophia, Levi), Taylor and Heather Ten Harmsel , Jamie and Tony Krause (Sloan, Blake, Ari), Riley Brinks, Casey Brinks, Olivia Ten Harmsel, Lilah Ten Harmsel; sister, Iris and Jerry Postma; and sister-in-law, Clara Ten Harmsel.Funeral services are at Noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St. Zeeland, MI 49464 with the Rev. Greg Ten Brink and Rev. Kurt Henry officiating.Visitation with the family is prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am at the church.Burial to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Arloa's honor to Community Reformed Church.