Arlyene "Arlene" Wolters, age 87, entered heaven's gates and saw her Savior face to face on Tuesday, March 10. She was born on July 10, 1932, to the late Edward and Grace Wolters. Her siblings Julius, Clarence, Fannie and Alvin preceded her in death. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as a sister-in-law, Adeline Wolters. She was a resident at Sunset Manor where she was endeared by staff and friends. A memorial service will be held at Oakland Christian Reformed Church, 4452 38th Street, Hamilton where she was a life-long member, on Friday, March 13 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Vern Swieringa officiating. Visitation will be for a half hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Arlyene's memory may be given to a Christian ministry of your choice.www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2020