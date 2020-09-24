On September 20, 2020, Armando Guzman, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away, at the age of 75.
Armando was born to Trinidad & Concepcion Guzman on April, 1st, 1945, in Cuero, Texas. Mr. Guzman migrated with his family for seasonal crop work until a farm was purchased in Plainfield, Wisconsin, where Mr. Guzman met his loving wife, Mary, of 52 years. Together, in West Michigan, they raised a beautiful family.
Since 1989, Armando fought a tremendous battle against Colon Cancer and Lymphoma. Throughout the years, he continued to persevere, enjoy time with family, enjoy music, as well as, work as a machinist. He retired in 2002 to battle the complications of cancer at home.
Mr. Guzman is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, David (Lena) Guzman, Monica (Daniel) Lange and Anthony (Annette) Guzman; siblings, Reynaldo (Anita) Guzman, Carmen (Jerry) Jones, Beatrice (Tom) Kutscher, Hortense (Steve) Lewallem, Rita Meurer; brothers & sisters in-law, Dennis (Sondra) Nix, James Nix, Marjorie Lutz, Kathleen Nix, Carole (David) Olson, Elaine Nelson; grandchildren, Andrew (Kelsey) Guzman, Jeremy Guzman, Alexis Guzman, Joshua Guzman, Jacob Lange, Logan Lange, Aiden Guzman, Makayla Lange; great granddaughter, Audrina Guzman.
Armando was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad & Concepcion Guzman, sister, Rita Hortense Guzman; nephew, Casey Jones.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 27, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 28, at 2:00pm, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th St., Holland, with visitation being held one hour prior. Father Charlie Brown will preside over the mass. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland. Facial coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and Hospice of Holland.
