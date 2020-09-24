1/1
Armando Guzman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 20, 2020, Armando Guzman, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away, at the age of 75.
Armando was born to Trinidad & Concepcion Guzman on April, 1st, 1945, in Cuero, Texas. Mr. Guzman migrated with his family for seasonal crop work until a farm was purchased in Plainfield, Wisconsin, where Mr. Guzman met his loving wife, Mary, of 52 years. Together, in West Michigan, they raised a beautiful family.
Since 1989, Armando fought a tremendous battle against Colon Cancer and Lymphoma. Throughout the years, he continued to persevere, enjoy time with family, enjoy music, as well as, work as a machinist. He retired in 2002 to battle the complications of cancer at home.
Mr. Guzman is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children, David (Lena) Guzman, Monica (Daniel) Lange and Anthony (Annette) Guzman; siblings, Reynaldo (Anita) Guzman, Carmen (Jerry) Jones, Beatrice (Tom) Kutscher, Hortense (Steve) Lewallem, Rita Meurer; brothers & sisters in-law, Dennis (Sondra) Nix, James Nix, Marjorie Lutz, Kathleen Nix, Carole (David) Olson, Elaine Nelson; grandchildren, Andrew (Kelsey) Guzman, Jeremy Guzman, Alexis Guzman, Joshua Guzman, Jacob Lange, Logan Lange, Aiden Guzman, Makayla Lange; great granddaughter, Audrina Guzman.
Armando was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad & Concepcion Guzman, sister, Rita Hortense Guzman; nephew, Casey Jones.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 27, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 28, at 2:00pm, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th St., Holland, with visitation being held one hour prior. Father Charlie Brown will preside over the mass. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland. Facial coverings are required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and Hospice of Holland.
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved