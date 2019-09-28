|
|
Arnold Blauwkamp, 85, of Zeeland, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Arnold was born in Borculo on April 3, 1934, to Gerrit H. and Catherine (Huyser) Blauwkamp. Arnold married Lucille Gort and they raised their family in Zeeland. They were members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Arnold served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Arnold worked for 43 years at John A. Vanden Bosch Feed. In his retirement, he worked part time for NAPA Auto parts. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Lori Lynn Blauwkamp, and he was also preceded in death by his brother Henry Blauwkamp.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucille, children: Shelly and Hugh Bartels, Tami and Rick Van Koevering, Kelly and Julie Blauwkamp; grandchildren: Nicole and Brandan Compagner, Candace and Steven Keeler, Lindsey and David Kleyn, Chris Van Koevering, Heidi and John Dozeman, Holly and Brad Hassevoort, Tyler Blauwkamp, Brandon Blauwkamp, Derek Blauwkamp; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth and Peter Terpstra, in-laws: Arloa Blauwkamp, Carol and Vern Edewaard, Kristi and Tim Rigterink, Morris and Glenda Gort; and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Arnold Blauwkamp will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 515 East Main Avenue, Zeeland. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Monday, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Interment in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorials to Bethel CRC, or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019